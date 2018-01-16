January 16, 2018

AUSSIE COMPLAINTS ON CLINTON FOUNDATION CORRUPTION GO TO FBI: Australian taxpayers have sent multi-millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation since 2006, and it appears the charity conducted business in much the same highly questionable ways Down Under as it has here in the U.S. Michael Smith is a retired Aussie detective and a popular radio talk show host. He’s also a demon on digging through documents and finding astonishing facts and data. FYI: Australia is far from the only foreign country in which serious troubles are brewing for the Clintons.