September 30, 2019

AT U. OF IOWA, “UNIVERSITY OFFICIALS HELD ‘PERSONALLY LIABLE’ FOR DISCRIMINATION AGAINST CHRISTIAN STUDENT GROUP.” More of this needs to happen. There has to be some cost to college officials who just flat-out ignore the law when it comes to disfavored groups on campus. Those denied “qualified immunity,” a doctrine that effectively gives public college administrators a blank check to abuse nearly any and all student rights, include Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers, Associate Dean of Student Organizations William Nelson, and Coordinator for Student Organization Development Andrew Kutcher. It takes serious work to lose this immunity, so whenever a college administrator does so, it’s worth sitting up to take notice.