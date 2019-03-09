March 9, 2019
CENTRAL PLANNING NEVER GOES OUT OF FASHION: Wishful Thinking on Antitrust. Jonathan Clarke dismantles a progressive law professor’s plan for giving vast new economic powers to antitrust bureaucrats and judges.
