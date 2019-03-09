PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 9, 2019

CENTRAL PLANNING NEVER GOES OUT OF FASHION: Wishful Thinking on Antitrust.  Jonathan Clarke dismantles a progressive law professor’s plan for giving vast new economic powers to antitrust bureaucrats and judges.

Posted by John Tierney at 12:57 pm