January 24, 2017

ANOTHER PHOTO FROM THE REAL FIGHT WITH REAL FASCISM: The latest is StrategyPage’s Battle of the Bulge commemorative photo series. This one is a keeper. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Division use a tank destroyer as an artillery piece. “Lobbing shells.” Note how the tank destroyer is parked on a berm and at an angle. That’s so the cannon can elevate and “lob” the shell like an artillery piece. As the photo series ends I’ll play catch up and post the photos I missed. I posted yesterday’s photo late, the trapped Tiger in Stavelot. It deserved better.