AN F-15 MESSAGE FOR KIM JONG UN: It’s a rather impressive USAF “reminder” photo taken at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The air wing is conducting an “elephant walk” — taxiing in close formation. The F-15s are fully armed. In a war time situation, aircraft on a strike operation would want to take off quickly and not waste time loitering. The photo reinforces the diplomatic message Rex Tillerson delivered in March: Strategic patience is over.