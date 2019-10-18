«
October 18, 2019

AMERICA’S “INDIVIDUAL SANCTIONS” WEAPON: Do individual, targeted sanctions work?

Twenty years ago, self-serving activists like Samantha Power exaggerated the effectiveness of sanctions. By themselves, these efforts are rarely decisive. America, however, casts a vast, interconnected economic and diplomatic net that can deny perps the fruits of their crimes.

My column discusses two recent cases where the U.S. Treasury and State Departments employed individual sanctions as coercive diplomatic tools.

Posted by Austin Bay at 2:10 pm
