December 26, 2016
AMERICAN IMPROVISATION IN THE BATTLE OF THE BULGE: White sheets as winter camouflage. The sheet-draped GIs look cold and tired. Compare the improv to the winter camouflage uniforms featured in this photo posted December 16. Note the “Marching to St. Vith” photo has another correction — 23rd Armored Infantry Battalion (7th Armored Division). Several StrategyPage and Instapundit readers think the soldiers are from the 1st Infantry Division. Both divisions arrived in the battle zone on December 17.