Al JAZEERA HAS NO MEMORY OF OBAMA: An Al Jazeera opinionizer slams the Trump Administration for its “ambivalent approach” and a “non-consistent” policy in Syria. He does recognize that “Assad’s hopes of a US-Russian deal to his benefit are fading” and Trump has raised “the moral cost of supporting Assad.” OK, but inconsistent, ambivalent and outright fraudulent describe Obama’s Syrian legacy.