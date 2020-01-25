January 25, 2020

AIRCRAFT COMPATIBILITY TESTING ON USS FORD: A U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk lands aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. The new carrier is undergoing a range of tests, to include its controversial Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch Systems (EMALS) — a new catapult. Here’s some background on the Ford‘s teething problems. Scroll down to the second paragraph. “…in February 2018 the navy confirmed that it had major problems with the design and construction of its new EMALS (Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System) catapult…” The post dates from May 2019 but is a thorough sketch of the situation.