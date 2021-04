CORRUPTING INFLUENCES: Who Killed Adam Toledo? How did a 13-year-old boy end up in an alley with a gun at 2:30 on a Monday morning? Chicago police say that he was apparently out on the street with a 21-year-old member of the Latin Kings gang. Video footage appears to show that one or both of them fired eight or nine shots at a passing vehicle. The gunshots brought police to the scene — and the fatal chase in the alley.