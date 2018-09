ACTUALLY, CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD HAS A LOT TO GAIN: Just for starters, there’s the fact Anita Hill’s $1 million book advance after her 1991 Clarence Thomas “high-tech lynching” would be worth at least $1.8 million, and quite possibly a lot more than that. I may catch holy hell for pointing these things out, but there’s also potentially immensely lucrative speaking fees and don’t forget the likelihood of a Hollywood movie rights deal.