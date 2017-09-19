September 19, 2017

A PHOTO TAKEN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 18, OVER THE KOREAN PENINSULA: A USAF B-1B strategic bomber in formation with South Korean fighter-bombers and USMC F-35Bs.

RELATED: Escalation is a two-way street.

Senior North Korean officials who have gotten out in the last few years all agree that Kim Jong Un is considered a failure by more and more North Koreans and that his days are numbered, even if China does not step in and take over beforehand. Yet these senior officials report that Kim Jong Un could keep his police state going into the late 2020s. But time is not on his side and the signs backing that up are increasingly obvious. Kim Jong Un has triggered a trend that will destroy him and nothing he does seems to fix the problem. He believes having workable nukes and a reliable delivery system (ballistic missiles) will enable him to extort the neighbors for enough goodies to bail him out. That is a high-risk strategy.