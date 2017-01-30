January 30, 2017

A LITTLE CATCHING UP: Here are two photos from StrategyPage’s Battle of the Bulge commemorative series that I either failed to link to or in one case the link was bad. Both are color pictures.

“Return to St. Vith”: An infantry unit in the 7th Armored Division returns to a devastated St. Vith, Belgium. The photo was taken January 23, 1945.

“A Mortar Position Near St. Vith”: This also dates from January 1945.

The series ended last week. Later this week I’ll link to one or two that I found compelling or poignant.

RELATED: I linked to this photo, but it shows another view of St. Vith after U.S. forces retook the town. This photo was also taken January 23, 1945. Lovely snow, tragic landscape.

LINK ISSUE: I put the link to the second photo in again and tested it. FWIW, that’s the photo that had a link problem last month. I linked to it a couple of days later along with a subsequent photo in the series.