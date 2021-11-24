November 24, 2021

A HINT OF WHAT TO EXPECT FROM GOP HOUSE: Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) has introduced a bill requiring congressional witnesses to disclose foreign contributions to their employers. Universities and think tanks receiving Chinese funding are the primary targets, but other nations, notably in the Middle East, are also big donors to well-known foundations.

“The China-United States Exchange Foundation, an arm of the Chinese Communist Party, has in recent years donated millions of dollars to the Brookings Institution, the Center for American Progress, the Carter Center, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. CIA director William Burns, the former president of Carnegie, testified this year that he cut ties with the Exchange Foundation because of its efforts to malignly influence American policymakers,” according to The Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross.