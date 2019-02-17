February 17, 2019

A GOOD DEFENSE LAWYER WOULD NEVER REPRESENT A BAD PERSON! Harvard students demand Winthrop House faculty dean (basically, resident professor) Ronald Sullivan, who is a defense lawyer, be removed for agreeing to represent Harvey Weinstein. They write, “For survivors, hearing about other cases of sexual violence and assault can be triggering, even if only from the daily news cycle… [L]iving in a House with someone who is a daily reminder of the Weinstein case could be deeply traumatic.” Worse still, Sullivan has insufficiently sworn an oath of fealty to whatever grab bag of politics Harvard is calling “Title IX” these days, as his comments on another case indicate a disqualifying “disdain for Harvard’s Title IX policy.” This guy sounds like a serious villain.