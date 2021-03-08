March 8, 2021

A CLASS-ACTION SUIT I COULD GET EXCITED ABOUT: The Lid notes that millions of American kids are being cheated out of major learning time by teachers unions that are more than happy to use Covid as an excuse to keep getting paid for not working.

And here’s an interesting idea:

“Wouldn’t it be a damned shame if some of the money these Teachers’ Unions have to shovel into local elections were tied up with a national class-action lawsuit by the students and families who have been harmed by their outright refusal to return to work?”