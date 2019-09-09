«
»

September 9, 2019

A CASE FOR GETTING OUT OF AFGHANISTAN, FINALLY: Daniel DePetris, writing on The Federalist, addresses what he calls the disaster myths propagated by supporters of a continued U.S. presence in the no-man’s land of central Asia.

Not sure I agree with everything he says, but it’s well-worth reading and considering carefully, especially the point that the U.S. military quickly achieved our objective of driving out the Taliban regime that harbored al Qaeda and Osama bin-Laden, but then the politicians took over, thus beginning the “nation-building” phase now approaching 20 years in duration.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 8:33 am
