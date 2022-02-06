February 6, 2022

A TREATMENT FOR COVID DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: Understanding the Covid Odds. If you know someone still cowering from Covid but still capable of rational thought, try sending them this article. It notes that among nearly 700,000 healthy Americans under 65 who were vaccinated and monitored last year, precisely zero had a severe case of Covid. Among those of any age with fewer than three chronic conditions, the odds of dying were 150,000-to-1. Those are roughly the same odds that in the course of a year you’ll die in a fire, or perish by falling down stairs. You’re more likely over over the course of your lifetime to die in an earthquake or be killed by lightning. And the Covid risk to children is even lower whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.