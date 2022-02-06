February 6, 2022

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO SMUGGLED OUT OF THE TRUCKISTAN HELLSCAPE:

Related: David Solway on Terry Fox and the Truckers: “It is hard to miss the irony of an avowedly socialist prime minister cynically abusing the class of working people whom he presumably represents and on whom the nation depends for its survival, accusing them of racism and of stealing food from the homeless. It is equally hard not to see that the truckers are the avatars of Terry Fox. A majority of Canadians now approve of their mission. The truckers are on the way to becoming national heroes. As Chris Queen at PJM writes, ‘what started as a convoy within one sector of the Canadian economy is turning into a national movement advocating for freedom. It’s enough to warm your heart, even in the cold Canadian winter.’”