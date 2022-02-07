February 7, 2022

YEAH, BUT NOW THE PARTIES HAVE SWITCHED: “If it looks like President Biden’s nominee will divide the Senate strictly along party lines, some will argue that the Vice President cannot break the tie. Back in 2020, noted Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe advanced this position in a Boston Globe op-ed, anticipating a possible 50-50 vote on the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. (She was ultimately confirmed 52-48.)”

I predict that if it comes to that, Tribe will cave under pressure, as he did over NAFTA.