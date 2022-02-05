February 5, 2022

YEP:

The old decentralized blogosphere had the advantage that it had no single points of failure, and was virtually impossible to censor. A cynic might suggest that that’s why the powers that be rolled out social media to displace it. But the real problem of the Establishment Media, as with the rest of the Establishment, is that people don’t trust them because they’re not just liars, they’re bad liars, and they’re not just bad liars but people who can’t help — in fact who glory in — displaying contempt for their audiences.

