WELL, IF THE FBI HAD PROVED ITSELF TRUSTWORTHY, AND HADN’T ENGAGED ON A DOCUMENTED CONSPIRACY AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP, MAYBE THOSE “CONSPIRACY THEORIES” WOULDN’T FLOURISH: A Jan. 6 suspect died. Now the FBI has to prep for conspiracies.

See, once you get caught lying and cheating, and then lying about the lying and cheating, people don’t trust you.

