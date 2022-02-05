February 5, 2022

ELON MUSK, RON DESANTIS SLAM GOFUNDME FOR CUTTING TIES WITH FREEDOM CONVOY:

Tesla founder Elon Musk and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have gone to bat for the thousands of Canadian truckers protesting the country’s vaccine mandates, railing GoFundMe for cutting ties with “Freedom Convoy.” The fundraising company blocked the release of nearly $10 million in donations, citing “the promotion of violence and harassment” taking place during the protest. Musk took to Twitter to call out GoFundMe for its hypocrisy.

More: SUV Rams ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protesters in Canada, Multiple Injuries Reported. “The video was captured by the dashcam of an 18-wheeler. What it shows is the driver of a white SUV (possibly a Jeep Commander) swerving out of the lane the rest of the cars are passing in and accelerating into a group of protesters. It looks like one person is completely run over, with the SUV making no attempt to stop. Amazingly, that person was able to stand up afterward. What’s noteworthy here is that the protesters were not blocking traffic or threatening anyone. In other instances, such as during the 2020 George Floyd riots, cars were surrounded and drivers accelerated, having a right to fear for their lives. In this case, the driver was not being trapped or stopped. Rather, whoever it is chose to leave the lane of traffic and intentionally hit people.”