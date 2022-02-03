February 3, 2022

GOOD. THE BEHAVIOR OF THE FBI AND THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IN THIS CASE WAS DISGRACEFUL: UT professor cleared of charges in failed federal case goes back to work.

Flashback: Trial reveals federal agents falsely accused a UT professor born in China of spying.

And congratulations to Phil Lomonaco on a stellar bit of representation. This is what criminal defense lawyers are for.

UPDATE: From the comments:

In all seriousness, there are likely hundreds, if not thousands, of legitimate, bona-fide Chinese spies in this country, and the Feebs could be spending their resources chasing those guys. But no, the FBI has to go around framing innocent people, which is going to make prosecuting actual spies just that much harder. Clown world.

At best.