February 3, 2022

COLLUSION: Cuomo News Network: Zucker, Gollust reportedly coached Andrew Cuomo on COVID briefings.

All along we thought that Andrew Cuomo’s infamous appearances on his brother’s show early in the pandemic were a case of Chris lobbying management to let him do it. Not so, according to the New York Post. Zucker didn’t need to be talked into it. In fact, he and his mistress, Allison Gollust — a former comms director for Cuomo — reportedly leaned on the governor themselves to do the interviews.

Which means, amazingly, that turning CNN into a de facto PR service for an awful politician who grievously mismanaged New York’s COVID response wasn’t exclusively the fault of the guy named “Cuomo” who worked there. The cronyism went straight to the top.

Imagine being Chris Cuomo and getting fired for advising Andrew behind the scenes knowing that the guy who fired you and his Cuomo-alum girlfriend had done the same thing.