February 3, 2022

ANN ALTHOUSE ON ZUCKER AND CNN: “Everyone in the office knew? Fire everyone!”

The top comment over at Fox is: “Zucker’s relationship was no secret and was not the reason he was fired. It was an excuse to fire him after programming an 80% decline in viewership in one year. There is accountability when you work for a public company.”

An interesting take on accountability, firing a person for a fake reason. If the reason given is fake, not only is CNN allowing him to evade public responsibility for his degradation of the substance of what was actually televised on CNN, but it is raising expectations that CNN is serious about the sex rule Zucker flouted. And now they’re going to have to keep enforcing it, including retrospectively.