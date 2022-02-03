February 3, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
OH, CANADA: “It’s absolutely fascinating to watch, not just to better understand how the protest came together and what their strategies are, but also to understand why so much of what Justin Trudeau says and does makes no sense.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.