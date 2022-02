BOOHOO: Whoopi Goldberg’s co-hosts reportedly furious over suspension from ‘The View.’

Normally I’d oppose punishing people for what they say, but since the left has decided we’ll live in a society where people are punished for what they say, I want them to get it good and hard.

Of course, it would be a real national service simply to cancel The View, which is perhaps the dumbest thing on broadcast TV. Which is an accomplishment of sorts.