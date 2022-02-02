February 2, 2022

WAS IT A COVER-UP OR JUST A NARRATIVE IN SYNCH? JustTheNews.com has an exclusive this morning that shows that the State Department knew all along that Hunter Biden was up to his neck in corrupt practices in Ukraine. John Solomon reports that:

[T]he email’s stark message directly conflicts with the narrative the mainstream media, State Department witnesses and Democratic congressmen gave the public two years ago, when they insisted Hunter Biden’s lucrative job with the allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings — while creating the appearance of a conflict of interest — had no impact on U.S. efforts to fight corruption in that country. “The real issue to my mind was that someone in Washington needed to engage VP Biden quietly and say that his son Hunter’s presence on the Burisma board undercut the anti-corruption message the VP and we were advancing in Ukraine,” Kent wrote multiple high-ranking officials in the State Department in Washington.

Read the part where the State Dep’t and White House ran interference to keep Biden from being personally confronted with this information. It’s what Nixon and others called “plausible deniability.”



In either event, the public is owed some explanations, and that’s what FOIA is for.