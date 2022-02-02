February 2, 2022

OH: Amazon whistleblower imprisoned, tortured in China for 2 years asks tech giant to apologize.

A Chinese whistleblower who alleges he was imprisoned and tortured for two years after he revealed substandard working conditions in factories producing Amazon products is now asking the Jeff Bezos-owned company for an apology.

Tang Mengfing reportedly spent two years in prison after exposing the working conditions inside Foxconn factories producing the company’s Alexa-enabled devices, including the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. The factory also manufactures Kindle devices. Tang told The Guardian that he was beaten and tortured by Chinese authorities during his imprisonment.

Tang alleged that school-aged children were put to work in the Foxconn factory, and that many were forced to work beyond the allotted 36 hours of overtime in a month, with some exceeding over 100 hours – essentially functioning as unpaid workers beyond their allotted hours.

“My father always taught me that I should be a good person and, because I followed my heart and believed that justice should be served, I reported the serious violations at Hengyang Foxconn. Yet my imprisonment has caused such great harm to me and my family,” he said.