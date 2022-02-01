February 1, 2022

BRENDAN O’NEILL: Whoopi Goldberg’s Holocaust revisionism.

But perhaps the most revealing and unsettling thing said by Goldberg was this: ‘But these [were] two white groups of people.’ She means the Nazis and the Jews. Both white folk. So how can it have been about race? Isn’t race all about white privilege and black victimhood? Isn’t it all about the ‘white supremacy’ and ‘white fragility’ that contemporary white Americans and Europeans display towards black people in their every interaction? This captures how impoverished and shrivelled the woke set’s understanding of racism is. They seem to view everything, even history, even the Holocaust, from their own self-flattering, highly Americanised, Silicon Valley-approved, 2020s understanding of racism as consisting of white arrogance and black pain and unwitting slights and ‘microaggressions’ committed by the racially unaware masses. Goldberg was projecting this alarmingly naive and hyper-nouveau view of racism back into history, so that even the Holocaust starts to look confusing because wasn’t it white folks on both sides?

Last week, the Blaze reported: Anti-Defamation League sparks backlash after changing definition of 'racism' on website: 'Racial hierarchy that privileges white people'

According to the ADL, racism is the “oppression of people of color” through systems that privilege white people. “The marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people,” the ADL’s definition of “racism” reads. The website states the page was last updated in July 2020. Prior to the update, the ADL’s definition of “racism” did not narrowly pit one racial group against another, but spoke broadly about beliefs of superiority and inferiority. “Racism is the belief that a particular race is superior or inferior to another, that a person’s social and moral traits are predetermined by his or her inborn biological characteristics. Racial separatism is the belief, most of the time based on racism, that different races should remain segregated and apart from one another,” the definition previously read. * * * * * * * * * In addition to being accused of promoting CRT, Jews observed how problematic the definition change is considering that the Holocaust, for example, was entirely about race, but does not fit the ADL’s updated definition of racism. “THIS is entirely unacceptable,” the Jewish Policy Center said. “The Anti-Definition League,” mocked Noam Blum, who works for Tablet Magazine, a Jewish publication.

“Amazing to see the actual moment when an institution is captured,” Andrew Sullivan tweeted in response to the ADL’s new definition of racism. And as Bari Weiss added yesterday, “To understand the implications of the@ADL‘s redefinition of racism, just watch today’s episode of The View.”

But it’s not an entirely new development:

"Whoopi described the Holocaust as 'white people doing it to white people. So, this is y'all go fight amongst yourselves,' Ace notes. "Whoopi's racial calculus is odious but it's all but accepted as Scientific Fact by the Media-Government Complex: There is no such thing as racism against white people, and as conservative Jews realized long ago, and as progressive Jews are only learning now to their alarm, 'white people' is defined as including them for these purposes."