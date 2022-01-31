January 31, 2022

FIGHT THE POWER: Canadian Trucker Protests Continue, Aussies Launch ‘Convoy to Canberra.’

When is this going to happen here? Well: “Organizers have said they’re well-positioned for now and hinted that protests will not be stopped until all mandates are lifted. This poses severe logistical problems for North America. Despite the Canadian Trucking Alliance estimating around 80 percent of its drivers as being vaccinated (government estimates are higher at 90 percent), Freedom Convoy organizers have repeatedly suggested that a majority of supportive members fall into that category and simply oppose the formal restrictions being instituted. They’ve also said that the convoy has only grown in strength this month — estimating that Canada is risking losing 20 percent of long-haul drivers, plus a sizable number of vaccinated drivers who support the cause. Similar protests are rumored to be in the works for the United States, with Canadian truckers again joining with U.S. teamsters to run another convoy between California and Washington D.C.”

Also, as long as truckers are protesting, they’re not hauling goods, so it’s a kinda-sorta strike. But of course the real problem for governments isn’t when truckers come out, it’s when truckers stay home.