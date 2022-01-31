January 31, 2022

EUGENE VOLOKH REMINDS GEORGETOWN LAW SCHOOL THAT it might face penalties for “political discrimination” against Ilya Shapiro under DC Law. “If Georgetown were to interpret its policies on discrimination and harassment as forbidding tweets that are seen as offensive or derogatory to particular racial groups, then I think it would be bound to apply the same rules to future tweets that are seen as offensive or derogatory to people who belong to or endorse any political party as well. I don’t think the policies should be thus interpreted, and in particular I don’t think the Ilya Shapiro tweet should be seen as violating those policies. But if they are thus interpreted, then that would have to cover future public statements by other Georgetown faculty related to political party (and, of course, religion) as well as race or sex.”