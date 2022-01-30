January 30, 2022

I’VE ALSO BEEN ACCUSED OF THIS TREASON: ‘The View’ Smears Justices Clarence Thomas and ACB, Accuses Them of Being Race, Gender Traitors.

How can you betray something you’re born with? Does anyone sane swear allegiance to their sexual organs or their skin color? What kind of derangement even causes people to utter such bizarre nonsense. You what what The View needs? Thorazine. Lots of Thorazine. They’re a program to demonstrate the failure of mental health care in this country. There are people peeing on themselves and talking to invisible Martians all over America’s seediest cities at this moment who are saner and better informed than this collection of mentally degenerate “celebrities.”