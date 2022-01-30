January 30, 2022

WELL, HE’S NOT WRONG: Bill Maher Boasts ‘I’m a Hero at Fox These Days’ Because ‘Liberals Have Their Head Up Their Ass.’

It’s not me who’s changed, it’s the left, who is now made up of a small contingent who’ve gone mental. And a large contingent who refuse to call them out for it. But I will.

That’s why I’m a hero at Fox these days. Which shows just how much liberals have their head up their ass, because if they really thought about it, they would have made me a hero on their media. . . .

People sometimes say to me, You don’t, you didn’t. You didn’t used to make fun of the left as much. Yeah, because they didn’t give me so much to work with. The oath of office I took was to comedy. And if you do goofy shit, wherever you are in this spectrum, I’m going to make fun of you because that’s where the gold is.