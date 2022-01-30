January 30, 2022

THE SELECTIVE SERVICE SYSTEM SEEKS VOLUNTEERS TO SERVE ON LOCAL DRAFT BOARDS:

Local Board Members play an important community role closely connected with our nation’s defense. In the event of a draft, approximately 2,000 Selective Service local boards would decide which registrants in their respective communities receive deferments, postponements, and/or exemptions based upon established criteria. . . .

In order to meet the minimum requirements for serving as a Local Board Member, you must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen who registered with Selective Service, if male. Further, you must not work in law enforcement (e.g. police officer or judge), must not be an active or retired career member of the Armed Forces, Reserves, and/or National Guard, and must not have been convicted of any criminal offense.