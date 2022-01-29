January 29, 2022

THIRD AS MANY ‘VERY HAPPY’ AMERICANS AFTER YEAR OF BIDEN: No, it’s not a push poll, it’s the latest data from the General Social Survey that finds only 19 percent of Americans describe themselves as “very happy” in 2021, compared to 31 percent back when that Trump guy was in the White House.

And Tristan Justice of The Federalist notes that “according to the Pew Research Center in November, no baby boom is expected anytime soon. Only about a quarter of non-parents under the age of 50 reported they were ‘very likely’ to have children, down from 32 percent in 2018. Forty-four percent said they were ‘not too likely’ or ‘not at all likely’ to have children whatsoever.”

These are indicators of plunging civil and social coherence, friends, and we better pay attention.