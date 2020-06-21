June 21, 2020

5 WAYS CHRISTIANS ARE GETTING SWEPT INTO A SECULAR WORLDVIEW IN THIS CULTURAL MOMENT: Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear and certain other highly visible evangelical leaders should sit down and read carefully this courageous analysis by Christian apologist Natasha Crain. It is a loving, graceful and straightforward warning about the dangers of not understanding why our cities are torn by riots, crime and revolutionaries.

Here’s just one example, Crain’s point four:

“We’re unknowingly getting caught up in Critical Theory: Critical Theory is the ideology that underlies many of the popular responses to racial injustice that we’re seeing today, and it’s a secular view that is unfortunately spilling into the church in shocking degrees.

“This ideology views reality through the lens of power, dividing people into oppressed groups and oppressor groups along lines like race, class, gender, sexuality orientation, physical ability and age. Truth becomes relative based on your status in one of these groups. If you’re unfamiliar with the term Critical Theory, you’ll be blown away when you learn about it and see how it explains so much of what you see happening today.

“Dr. Neil Shenvi specializes in this area and has written extensively on his site about it. PLEASE read the introductory resources he has here. He has also reviewed several books on racial injustice on his site, exposing how they conflict with a Christian worldview given their grounding in Critical Theory (e.g., White Fragility). I highly recommend you search his site and read what he has to say about many of the popular books being recommended right now (even by churches).

“Additionally, I highly recommend the new ministry of Monique Duson, The Center for Biblical Unity. She came out of Critical Theory herself and is now working toward unity from a biblical perspective.”