January 27, 2022

NEWS I HOPE YOU CAN’T USE: Some Beta Blockers Tied to Lower Recurrence Risk After Prostatectomy. “Use of nonselective beta-blockers (nsBBs) at the time of radical prostatectomy may reduce the risk of prostate cancer recurrence, according to a Norwegian cohort study. Investigators found that use of nsBBs at the time of prostate cancer surgery was significantly associated with a 36% lower risk of receiving treatment for cancer recurrence, reported Shivanthe Sivanesan, MD, of Oslo University Hospital, and colleagues. They found no such association, however, with the use of selective beta-blockers (sBBs).”

Nonselective beta blockers include propranolol, nadolol, pindolol. Selective beta blockers include Toprol, nebivolol, metoprolol.