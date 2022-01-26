«
»

January 26, 2022

NOW WE KNOW WHAT ULTIMATELY HAPPENED TO THE BRADY BUNCH’S ASTROTURF BACKYARD: Behold the deeply unsettling creep factor of this “luxury bunker” in Las Vegas that’s located 26 feet below ground but is made to look as if it’s outside.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.