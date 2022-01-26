January 26, 2022

GEORGE KORDA: From Biden to Blackburn, from CNN to Fox, just stop with election fraud nonsense.

But it’s a big lie to say that this is Trump’s issue alone: A month before the election, Biden was setting himself up if he lost to make similar claims. A Reuters story from Oct. 10, 2020, lays it out: “Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election.”

Reuters reported: “Biden encouraged potential voters at a campaign stop in the must-win battleground of Pennsylvania, telling them ‘make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places.’ ” He later “clarified” to say he’d accept the results of the election.

A few months earlier, Biden had gone farther. In June 2020 he said in an interview on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “This president’s going to try to steal this election.” How can you say that you can’t lose except if you’re cheated, but then say you’ll respect the outcome of the crooked election? That can’t be true. They are irreconcilable positions.