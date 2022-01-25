January 25, 2022

NICK ARAMA: The Real Biden Peeks out From Behind the Mask.

The problem wasn’t just that Biden was being nasty, using a curse word and trying to diminish press who dares question him. It’s also that he doesn’t have the basic judgment left to understand it will be picked up on the mic and come back to bite him. This was the second time in the past week where he attacked a reporter, also striking out at Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich, calling her question about being reactive to Putin a “stupid question.”

Now remember too, this is the guy who claimed he was going to be the anti-Trump, that he was going to be the “unifier.”