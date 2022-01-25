January 25, 2022

BUT OF COURSE: UN provides money and asylum stories to US-bound migrants.

Using U.S.-supplied funds, the United Nations is helping illegal immigrants with money and tales of woe to get into Mexico and the United States, according to a series of new reports.

In what could be viewed as an end-run around U.S. border rules, the world body is giving illegal immigrants cash cards to pay for stops to the border and providing psychologists to help migrants “recover repressed memories” from back home that could sway U.S. asylum reviewers, according to reports.