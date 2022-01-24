January 24, 2022

JEFFREY CARTER: “We are in a bear market. In early December, we tested it. Omicron happened in mid to late December. We have fundamentally turned a corner.. Instead of a big crash, we are losing .5% to slightly over 2% per day. That is death by a thousand cuts. Meanwhile, look at Crude Oil. Let’s go Brandon! . . . The market was frothy and everyone knew it. We just didn’t know where. However, when you look at the carnage in crypto, in stocks, in bonds, and commodities there is nowhere to hide from it. By the way, neither gold nor bitcoin is an inflation hedge. Otherwise, they’d be rallying. How frothy? We haven’t found a bottom yet. Capitulation hasn’t happened yet. The other thing that is different is we have President Biden.”