I’M SO OLD I CAN REMEMBER WHEN THE GOAL OF A COLLEGE EDUCATION WAS TO EXPAND YOUR THINKING: University language guide says ‘grandfather,’ ‘housekeeping,’ ‘spirit animal’ are ‘problematic’ words.

Okay, fine, I’m not that old. But I do remember when they used to pretend that was the goal. In fact, they were already crazy Marxists intent on indoctrinating us.