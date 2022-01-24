January 24, 2022
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Professor: Opposition to critical race theory is ‘rebranded Nazi-style antisemitism.’
A professor of creative writing, working class literature and “changing masculine roles” believes opposition to critical race theory (CRT) is not only antisemitic, but Nazi-style antisemitic.
Georgia Southern University’s Jared Yates Sexton, who according to his Twitter bio fancies himself a political analyst, made this claims in a Friday Twitter burst which also included the invocation of QAnon and “white supremacist paranoia.”
That Georgia Southern has a professor of creative writing, working class literature and “changing masculine roles” is itself evidence that higher education is in a bubble.