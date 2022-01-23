January 23, 2022

WELL, YES: If the media had treated Biden like they did Trump, Trump would’ve been reelected. “New polls released this weekend show terrible numbers for the Biden administration. In one poll, most respondents stated they feel the country is headed in the wrong direction. In another, respondents revealed they would support a candidate other than President Joe Biden if the election were today. These results are despite a media sympathetic to Biden’s administration. But the fact that Biden’s numbers are still this poor shows just how badly Biden has been doing. Had the media treated former President Donald Trump like they do Biden, Trump would’ve won reelection. . . . It’s shocking to have such lousy polling numbers despite positive media coverage, especially when compared to Trump. Biden has enjoyed almost double the amount of positive news coverage compared to the Trump administration, the Pew Research Center revealed. Additionally, the research shows that Biden has had significantly fewer ‘negative assessments’ in the media compared to Biden.”