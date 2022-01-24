January 24, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: White House Report Card: When it’s so bad only a margarita can help. “This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden and his agenda at the one-year anniversary dead in the water, his administration trying to clean up confusing messages on COVID-19 and Ukraine, inflation rising, the stock market tanking, and his polls sinking further. His biggest failure was to win support for the House-passed election legislation in the Senate due to opposition from two key members of his own party.”

Oh, I don’t think that was his biggest failure. Not even his biggest failure so far.