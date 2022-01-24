January 24, 2022

HOW TO GET A LOST PHONE BACK TO ITS OWNER. “If the lost phone’s owner has saved emergency contact details in their device, you can access these friends from the lock screen. On an iOS device, swipe up from the bottom or press the Home button to open the passcode screen, tap the Emergency link in the lower-left corner, and choose Medical ID. If you’ve picked up an Android phone, swipe up from the bottom of the screen, tap Emergency call and then View emergency Information. If you see an emergency contact listed, get in touch with them to find out whose phone you’ve found. While you’re at it, you should probably add emergency contacts to your own phone’s lock screen—just in case.”