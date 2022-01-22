January 22, 2022
RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Is Putin Bluffing in Ukraine? “The cooler heads must know that the joyride will end badly, but the defect of the Russian system is that no one can grab Putin and tell him ‘to take it easy, bro.'”
